GRIFFITH – The school year may be two weeks old, but the theme of a community open house Thursday was one of “welcome back.” Or, as Longfellow New Tech Elementary School Principal Tiara Harris wants everyone to know, “We Are One.”
“All this year,” Harris said, “staff and students are trying to express the theme, ‘We Are One.’ Tonight is just a way to allow everyone to come together, Longfellow and Hosford Park.”
Because of a failed voter referendum, the Lake Ridge School Corporation decided to close Hosford Park School and moved those students to Longfellow.
Longfellow had 400-420 of its own students, Harris said. With Hosford Park students, that number grew to a combined 570 students.
To prepare for the increased enrollment, Longfellow is now a K-4 school. Longfellow fifth-graders now attend Lake Ridge Middle School.
Morale-wise, Harris took a Longfellow sign wall and converted it to a “Unity Wall,” with students and staff adding their painted handprints to the mural.
Then came the community open house.
“I know families are used to open houses before school starts, but I wanted to make it a big deal,” said Harris, in her first year as principal after serving as Longfellow’s dean of students. “I wanted everyone to get adjusted, so I had the open house delayed.”
The open house allowed school families to meet staff and sign a home-school compact. The evening also featured a book giveaway .
Families were then directed to a cookout featuring school favorites, including hot dogs, burgers and Mexican street corn. Other attractions included DJ music, raffle prizes and arts.
Other school changes outlined by Harris include new cafeteria furniture and equipment and new staff lounge. Every classroom now has an instructional assistant. Also, Longfellow now offers free lunch to all students.
Longfellow has 22 classroom teachers, Harris reported, including three teachers from Hosford Park. This year the school had an additional kindergarten and first grade, along with a special education classroom.
So far, staff said, the atmosphere around Longfellow has been positive.
Andrea De Frier, a second-grade teacher in her sixth year at Longfellow, noted, “The mood has been great. Students all work really well together. Honestly, I could not tell you which student came from which school.”
Fourth-grade teacher Monica Deffenbaugh came to Longfellow after five years at Hosford Park.
“Everyone has been super-welcoming,” she said. “They’re trying to make you feel like you belong.”
The school has started a Sunshine Club, which organizes after-school staff outings, including going to restaurants and Calumet High School sporting events.
In preparation for increased numbers, Harris engaged her staff in team-building exercises.
Longfellow parents expressed generally positive views about the larger school.
Alejandra Mares, whose daughter, Esmeralda Lopez, 6, is in first grade, commented, “So far, I’m getting accustomed to it. It’s a big difference, but not as big a hassle as we parents thought.”
Jessica Brown’s son Xander Minnick, 7, is a second-grader. Brown said this year is going better than last year.
“Overall, I think it’s good," she said. "We need a change coming.”