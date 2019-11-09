LEROY — Colorful painted stones stood out Saturday morning around the perimeter of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Stoney Run County Park.
Some stones had a message, others a single word, but each of them conveyed a patriotic theme.
“We don’t know them all, but we thank them all,” one of the stones read.
During the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Committee’s annual Veterans Day service, members said they didn’t know who placed the stones there, but they appreciated the gesture to recognize the men and women who served the country.
The stones weren’t the only way former and active members of the military were honored Saturday at the memorial site.
Those invited to speak during the ceremony explained that service members have made many sacrifices and it's important to show them gratitude.
“You’re a blessing and a much needed guided light for this nation,” the Rev. Myndi Whiteside said.
As she prayed for veterans and those who continue to serve, Whiteside asked God to “watch over and protect our brothers and sisters still in harm’s way around the globe.”
James Wiltshire, a retired U.S. Navy captain, said veterans are his heroes.
“Your sacrifice and service to our country are important to me,” he said.
Wiltshire served more than 26 years as a Naval officer. During that time, he visited many places and worked on several meaningful projects, he said.
“I would do it all again,” Wiltshire said.
Ernie Komasinski, northern vice commander for the American Legion Department of Indiana, said Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day were created to recognize the “men and women who contributed at least a little to give us or protect our freedoms that we enjoy today.”
Komasinski said many use those holidays for other purposes instead of honoring veterans.
He said his remarks were not meant to be critical of others.
“I didn’t give these holidays much thought until I got older,” he said.
Komasinski said he didn’t have much to worry about while growing up, but his life changed when he began serving the country.
“Things had a new meaning,” Komasinski said. “I spent a year in Vietnam surviving and thinking about all the things I left behind.”
He said freedoms, conveniences and many other things people take for granted were often on his mind.
Komasinski said he “saw things in a new light” after returning from Vietnam.
“Now these holidays take on a new meaning,” he said.
In addition to honoring veterans, it’s also important to recognize the families of those who serve, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky said.
The day before the recent commissioning of the USS Indianapolis in Burns Harbor, Visclosky met a 4-year-old girl from Ohio. She was in the area with her mother to spend “a day or two” with her father before he began serving on the ship. Visclosky said it will be several months before that family is reunited.
“For all of the veterans and all of the families, I do want to thank you for your service and recognize each veteran is a person with a story who has given us the time of their lives,” Visclosky said.