Munster's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
