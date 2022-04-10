This evening's outlook for Munster: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures getting even colder, rain will be changing over to snow. The chance for rain and snow will continue for Saturday as well. See how much snow is expected and when we'll dry out.
Dry Tuesday morning, but showers will push in this afternoon with the best chance of rain occurring late tonight along a cold front. See what other changes the front will bring in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will already be around ten degrees colder today than yesterday, but they'll continue to drop for Friday. Snow will return to Northwest Indiana as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Showers for the morning commute Wednesday, more rain and colder temperatures Thursday in the Region
Rain chances will back off quite a bit this afternoon and tonight, but will ramp up again on Thursday. Windy both days, but colder temperatures for Thursday. Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Just isolated showers this morning in the Region, but a better chance of rain returns Tuesday
Though we'll dry out for Monday afternoon and night, showers will come right back to Northwest Indiana Tuesday. Track the rain hour by hour in our updated forecast video.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered sh…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of a…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …