Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.