Munster's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures getting even colder, rain will be changing over to snow. The chance for rain and snow will continue for Saturday as well. See how much snow is expected and when we'll dry out.
Dry Tuesday morning, but showers will push in this afternoon with the best chance of rain occurring late tonight along a cold front. See what other changes the front will bring in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will already be around ten degrees colder today than yesterday, but they'll continue to drop for Friday. Snow will return to Northwest Indiana as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Showers for the morning commute Wednesday, more rain and colder temperatures Thursday in the Region
Rain chances will back off quite a bit this afternoon and tonight, but will ramp up again on Thursday. Windy both days, but colder temperatures for Thursday. Full details in our updated forecast.
There's a chance of rain the next three days in the Region, but Wednesday looks the wettest. The warming trend will continue until a cold front arrives Wednesday evening. Severe storms are possible.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 …
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered sh…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of t…