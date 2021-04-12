Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around …
Munster's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
This evening in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very h…
This evening in Munster: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster peop…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degr…
For the drive home in Munster: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 4…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Keep an ey…