 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts