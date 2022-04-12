 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

