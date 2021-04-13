This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
