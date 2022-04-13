Munster's evening forecast: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
There's a chance of rain throughout the day, but a cold front arriving this evening will produce the stormiest conditions. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared for the severe threat.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step by step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
With temperatures getting even colder, rain will be changing over to snow. The chance for rain and snow will continue for Saturday as well. See how much snow is expected and when we'll dry out.
Watch now: Mainly dry in the Region Tuesday, but rain likely for Wednesday with severe storms possible
Enjoy the warmer and drier weather while it's here. Wednesday is looking like a wet day and a cold front arriving during the evening could cause severe storms to pop up. Here's the latest information.
Temperatures will already be around ten degrees colder today than yesterday, but they'll continue to drop for Friday. Snow will return to Northwest Indiana as well. Here's everything you need to know.
There's a chance of rain the next three days in the Region, but Wednesday looks the wettest. The warming trend will continue until a cold front arrives Wednesday evening. Severe storms are possible.
