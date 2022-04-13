 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

