Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.