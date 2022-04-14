This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
