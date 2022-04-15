 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

Local Weather

