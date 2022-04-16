Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.