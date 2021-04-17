Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
