 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts