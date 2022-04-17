Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Monday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.