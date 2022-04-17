 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Monday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts