Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.