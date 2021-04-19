Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast c…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast cal…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36…
This evening's outlook for Munster: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Win…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don…
Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It loo…
Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks lik…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 de…