Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.