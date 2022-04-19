This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
