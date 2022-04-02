Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
