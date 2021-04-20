Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.