Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.