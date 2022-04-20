This evening in Munster: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Portage currently has the most widespread outage with 1,136 customers without power.
Wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph are possible for a brief period during the afternoon today. This could cause isolated tree damage and power outages in the Region.
After a few leftover flurries this morning, we'll dry out in Northwest Indiana, but not for long. See when rain will return to the area and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
After the crazy winds Thursday, wind gusts will only reach around 25 mph Friday. Off and on rain is expected though. How long will it stick around? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
With scattered rain and snow showers, gusty winds, and colder than normal temperatures, it's not looking like a nice day. When will we dry out and warm up? The answers in our updated forecast.
Showers and even a few thunderstorms will become increasingly likely on Wednesday. Chilly and windy today, but a significant change is expected Thursday! Track the rain and temperatures here.
As a cold front works over us this evening, thunderstorms remain possible and a severe storm cannot be ruled out. Mainly dry for Thursday, but winds will be remarkably high. Here's what to expect.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We w…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We'll se…