Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.