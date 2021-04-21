Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It l…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast c…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds light and vari…
This evening's outlook for Munster: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Win…
Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It loo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and v…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …