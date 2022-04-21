 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

