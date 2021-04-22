 Skip to main content
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

