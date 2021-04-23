For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
