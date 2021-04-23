Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.