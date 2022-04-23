Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
