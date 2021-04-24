For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
