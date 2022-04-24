This evening's outlook for Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
