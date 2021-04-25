 Skip to main content
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

