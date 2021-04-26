Munster's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
