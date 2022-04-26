 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

