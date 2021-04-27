 Skip to main content
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

