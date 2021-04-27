This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
