For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
