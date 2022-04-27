 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts