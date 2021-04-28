 Skip to main content
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

