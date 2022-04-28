This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
As a cold front pushes in late Sunday afternoon, a line of storms is expected to work over NWI. Damaging wind and hail are possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Newton and Jasper counties until 7 p.m. this evening, but storms are expected across NWI. Here's the latest information on the threats and timing.
No more severe storms to worry about, but the chance of rain will linger across the Region. Temperatures will be getting much cooler as well. Here's what to expect for tonight and Monday.
Below normal temperatures are expected once again Thursday along with isolated rain showers. The rain chance will continue into Friday, but will we finally see some warmer weather? Find out here.
Thunderstorms are possible today, but on Sunday the storms that pop up could be severe. Winds will be increasing as well. Here's everything you need to know about the weather for the weekend.
Today is looking even colder than yesterday and rain will be making a comeback as well. Will temperatures drop even more? Track the temperatures and rain in our updated forecast video.
