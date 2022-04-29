This evening's outlook for Munster: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
As a cold front pushes in late Sunday afternoon, a line of storms is expected to work over NWI. Damaging wind and hail are possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Newton and Jasper counties until 7 p.m. this evening, but storms are expected across NWI. Here's the latest information on the threats and timing.
Just showers and weak storms today, but hail, damaging wind, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out for Saturday. Here's everything you need to know about the weather today and through the weekend.
No more severe storms to worry about, but the chance of rain will linger across the Region. Temperatures will be getting much cooler as well. Here's what to expect for tonight and Monday.
Below normal temperatures are expected once again Thursday along with isolated rain showers. The rain chance will continue into Friday, but will we finally see some warmer weather? Find out here.
Today is looking even colder than yesterday and rain will be making a comeback as well. Will temperatures drop even more? Track the temperatures and rain in our updated forecast video.
