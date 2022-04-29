 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts