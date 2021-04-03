This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
