Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.