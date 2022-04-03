Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.