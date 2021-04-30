Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Munster. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
