Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Munster. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

