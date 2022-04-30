Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
