 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts