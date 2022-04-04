Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Stormy afternoon in Northwest Indiana Wednesday, small chance of damaging wind and flooding
Just some light showers for the morning commute today, but heavy rain, lightning, & gusty winds could make for a big mess for the homebound commute. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared.
Much of today will be dry in Northwest Indiana, but that will not be the case tomorrow. Get ready for a temperature roller coaster the next three days as well. Track it all in our updated forecast.
Much colder today than yesterday in the Region. Cold enough for snow! See when and where snow is most likely and when we'll finally dry out in our updated forecast video.
Pretty, but cold today. Wet and cold Saturday. What about Sunday? Check out your full weekend forecast in our latest weather video.
Watch now: Just isolated showers this morning in the Region, but a better chance of rain returns Tuesday
Though we'll dry out for Monday afternoon and night, showers will come right back to Northwest Indiana Tuesday. Track the rain hour by hour in our updated forecast video.
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.