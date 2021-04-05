 Skip to main content
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

