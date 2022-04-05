For the drive home in Munster: Rain. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
