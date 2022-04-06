Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.