This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks t…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Munster. The fore…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are e…
This evening in Munster: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above…
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very h…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix …