Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%. It will be a cold day in Munster Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

