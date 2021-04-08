Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.