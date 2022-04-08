For the drive home in Munster: Rain and snow in the evening then remaining overcast late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
