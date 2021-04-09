This evening in Munster: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
